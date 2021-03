Giochi olimpici con soli spettatori giapponesi. No, non sarà la stessa cosa

Spectators: No Spectators - Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Venue: Stadio Dino Manuzzi.

Turf: Natural.

Capacity: 23,860.

(Spezia will play the first dozen matches of the season in Cesena Manuzzi stadium, while works are being finished at their Stadio Alberto Picco currently having a capacity of only aproximately 10,000).

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA).

Home Manager: Vincenzo Italiano (ITA).

Away Manager: Leonardo Semplici (ITA).

Sidelined Players: SPEZIA - Riccardo Saponara (Unknown Injury) Ivan Provedel (Corona virus) Federico Mattiello (Fitness) Titas Krapikas (Corona virus) MBala Nzola (Contracture) Nahuel Estu00e9vez (Corona virus) Lucien Agoume (Unknown Injury).

CAGLIARI - Marko Rog (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) Riccardo Sottil (Thigh Problems) Matteo Tramoni (Thigh Problems).

u008055,050,000 Total market value u0080185,950,000.

Age: 26.0-26.7.

National team players: 3-9.

Youth national team players: 7-4.

Foreigners: 16-15.

